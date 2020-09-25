Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

items.[0].image.alt
Erin Schaff/AP
A staff member places a photo of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before a ceremony for her to lie in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Erin Schaff/Pool via AP)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-25 11:07:34-04

Capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Friday.

Ginsburg’s casket was brought to the Capitol Friday morning for a private ceremony in Statuary Hall attended by her family and lawmakers, and with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi welcomed everyone to the Capitol, and Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt spoke during the ceremony.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, and running mate Senator Kamala Harris also attended.

Members of the House and Senate who are not invited to the ceremony because of space limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic are paying their respects before a motorcade carrying Ginsburg’s casket departs the Capitol early afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.