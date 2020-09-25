Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Friday.



Ginsburg’s casket was brought to the Capitol Friday morning for a private ceremony in Statuary Hall attended by her family and lawmakers, and with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi welcomed everyone to the Capitol, and Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt spoke during the ceremony.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, and running mate Senator Kamala Harris also attended.

Members of the House and Senate who are not invited to the ceremony because of space limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic are paying their respects before a motorcade carrying Ginsburg’s casket departs the Capitol early afternoon.