Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of possible infection

BALTIMORE, Md. – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of a possible infection.

According to a Supreme Court statement obtained by NBC and CNN, Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

The 87-year-old was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. Monday night after experiencing a fever and chills, says spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

At Johns Hopkins, the court says Ginsburg underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatments, according to the court.

At a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he wishes Ginsburg "all the best."