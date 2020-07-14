Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of possible infection

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of possible infection
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 18:29:47-04

BALTIMORE, Md. – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of a possible infection.

According to a Supreme Court statement obtained by NBC and CNN, Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

The 87-year-old was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. Monday night after experiencing a fever and chills, says spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

At Johns Hopkins, the court says Ginsburg underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatments, according to the court.

At a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he wishes Ginsburg "all the best."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.