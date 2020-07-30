Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back in the hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital on Wednesday, according to a court statement.

The statement said that Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to be released from the hospital later this week.

The statement said that Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019.

Stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection, her doctors said, according to a statement.

In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized for treatment for a benign gallbladder condition.

Ginsburg has also beaten cancer four times, most recently she declared herself “cancer free” in January following treatment for pancreatic cancer.

