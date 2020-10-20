Justice Department to file landmark antitrust case against Google

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, alleging the tech company has been abusing its dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers.

The litigation marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

The nation’s antitrust laws are in place to regulate the conduct and organization of corporations. They’re generally meant to keep the market free, open and competitive to benefit consumers.

Google has long denied the claims of unfair competition. The company argues that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

