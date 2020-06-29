Menu

July Fourth celebration will include East Coast flyovers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Fireworks seen from the Lincoln Memorial explode over the Potomac River for Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-29 13:46:56-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Military planes will conduct flyovers in a handful of major cities along the East Coast as part of this year's July Fourth celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pentagon says roughly 1,700 service members will support a salute to the "Great Cities of the American Revolution."

The flyovers will begin in Boston and proceed to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

President Donald Trump plans to kick off Independence Day festivities with a showy display at Mount Rushmore the day before.

The event will include fighter jets thundering over the 79-year-old stone monument in South Dakota's Black Hills and the first fireworks display there since 2009.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
