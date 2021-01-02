Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Judge throws out lawsuit that asked Pence to overthrow the election

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Mike Pence listens to Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Election 2020 Debate
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jan 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-01 20:35:13-05

A lawsuit filed by Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert to compel Vice President Mike Pence to alter how the Electoral College votes are counted has been thrown out by a federal judge.

The judge said that Gohmert lacked standing to bring the lawsuit against Pence.

Earlier on Friday, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to dismiss the last-gasp lawsuit that seeks to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to overturn the results of the presidential election won by Joe Biden when Congress formally counts the Electoral College votes next week.

Pence, as president of the Senate, will oversee the Wednesday session and declare the winner of the White House race. The Electoral College this month cemented Biden’s 306-232 victory, and multiple legal efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to challenge the results have failed.

The suit names Pence as the defendant and asks the court to throw out the 1887 law that spells out how Congress handles the vote counting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.