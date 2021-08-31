Judge strikes down Trump-era water rules

A Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways was struck down by a federal judge, according to The Associated Press.

Judge Rosemary Marquez said the Trump rulemaking process was filled with errors, Reuters reported.

She also noted, according to Reuters, that leaving the rule in place while the current administration works on their own rulemaking could lead to “serious environmental harm.”

“Thanks to this lawsuit and the Court’s ruling, the country will now return to water protections that were in place for years starting in 1986, wiping the Trump Dirty Water Rule off the books,” said EarthJustice, which represented the Native American tribes which sued to have the rules overturned.

The current head of the EPA did not comment on the ruling. However, the Biden administration previously said it is working on new rules.