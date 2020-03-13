Menu

Judge orders that Chelsea Manning be freed from jail

Posted: 7:52 AM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 10:52:37-04
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Former American soldier and whistleblower Chelsea Manning waves during a photo call outside the Institute Of Contemporary Arts (ICA) ahead of a Q&A event on October 1, 2018 in London, England. In 2010 Manning was convicted of leaking secret US documents and served seven years in military prison before being released. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A federal judge has released Chelsea Manning from a jail outside the nation's capital, ending roughly a year of incarceration that the former Army intelligence analyst served for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning's release Thursday from an Alexandria, Virginia, jail after prosecutors reported the grand jury that subpoenaed her had disbanded.

The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to appear before the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks. Manning's lawyers said they were relieved at her release.

Officials say she attempted suicide Wednesday at the jail.

