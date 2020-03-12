Menu

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

Posted: 3:26 PM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 18:26:08-04
FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo. former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks with reporters, outside federal court in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of the former Army intelligence analyst Thursday after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded. The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to testify to the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks.

A hearing had been scheduled for Friday; Manning had argued that she had shown she proved she could not be coerced into testifying and therefore should be released. On Wednesday her lawyers said she attempted suicide while at the Alexandria jail.

