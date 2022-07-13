A judge denied a request from Amber Heard's legal team to have the verdict thrown out in the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard's lawyers claimed a juror was a younger individual with the same last name as the person who should have been served.

However, the judge said there is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing. The judge added that Heard's lawyers had the opportunity to question the panel and informed the court that the jurors were acceptable.

Depp sued Heard over a December 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post where she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Jurors in the six-week trial were tasked with determining whether Depp was slandered by his ex-wife when she wrote an op-ed piece.

The Jury sided with Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit.