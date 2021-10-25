Jordan's game-worn shoes sell for $1.47 million at auction

A pair of Michael Jordan's sneakers sold for $1.47 million, according to Sotheby's auction house.

The Nike Air Ships are from Jordan's fifth game in his rookie season, Sotheby's said.

"The sneakers are the earliest regular-season pair from Jordan’s career in the NBA to come to market, and are a precursor to the genesis of the Air Jordan line," Sotheby's said on its Instagram page.

The shoes belonged to a Denver Nuggets ball boy who received them as a gift in 1984.

They are the most valuable sneakers to ever be sold at an auction, Sotheby's said.