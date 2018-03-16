Johnsonville is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

This comes after three reports of consumers finding pieces of hard, green plastic in the sausages. There have not been any reported reactions or illnesses due to the plastic.

The products being recalled were produced by the Sheboygan-based company on January 4, 2018:

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with Best By date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487.

They also have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those who have purchased this product are urged to throw it out and not consume it.

Get more information on the recall here.