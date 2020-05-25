Menu

Joe Biden makes 1st in-person appearance in more than 2 months

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive to place a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-25 12:43:26-04

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden marked Memorial Day by honoring veterans at a park near his Delaware home.

Biden and his wife, Jill, placed a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle on Monday.

It's the first time the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has ventured back on the campaign trail in more than two months and a signal a presidential race frozen by the coronavirus has begun to thaw ever so slightly.

Like so much of American life, traditional campaigning for the White House has been shut down and forced to continue virtually by a pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 people nationwide.

The public health crisis and subsequent economic meltdown have left many voters focused more on coping with immediate calamities than November’s election.

