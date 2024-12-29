Jimmy Carter, former U.S. President, dies at 100

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Carter, who served as the 39th President from 1977 to 1981, was the longest-living president in American history.

During his presidency, Carter brokered the Camp David Accords, leading to a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. His term also faced challenges, including economic difficulties and the Iran hostage crisis.

After leaving office, Carter dedicated himself to humanitarian efforts through the Carter Center, which he co-founded with his wife, Rosalynn, in 1982. The center focused on advancing human rights and alleviating suffering worldwide. In recognition of his peacemaking efforts, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter’s post-presidential years were marked by his commitment to public service, including his work with Habitat for Humanity. He also played a significant role in global health initiatives, notably in the fight against diseases like Guinea worm.

In February 2023, Carter entered hospice care, where he remained until his passing. His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, preceded him in death in November 2023.