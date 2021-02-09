Jill Biden pushes free access to community college, training

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is pushing free access to community college and training programs, particularly for those who are struggling during the economic slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

She says community colleges will be an important part of the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen the economy.

“We have to get this done. And we have to do it now. That’s why we’re going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college and training programs,” Biden said.

The first lady made the promise in taped remarks Tuesday to a virtual meeting of associations that represent community colleges.

She didn't provide any details.

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised two years of community college or training “without debt.”

In 2015, President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden pushed a plan to provide two years of free community college, but the proposal languished in Congress.