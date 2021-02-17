JetBlue changes carry-on rules, eliminates change fees

JetBlue announced that they are changing up its ticket prices and restrictions.

In a move to compete with discount airlines like Spirit, Allegiant, and Frontier, JetBlue announced in a blog post that beginning July 20, anyone traveling in Basic Blue won't be able to store anything in the overhead bin space.

Instead, they'll have to store a bag underneath their seat. This comes as the company starts offering cheaper basic economy tickets as the travel industry reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company added that they would offer overhead bin space for one carry-on bag to anyone who purchased Blue, Blue Extra, or Mint business class.

JetBlue stated they were also eliminating change and cancel fees on Blue, Blue Extra, Blue Plus, and Mint fares.

You can also purchase overhead bin space for one carry-on bag on Basic Blue, the company said.

JetBlue stated that if they run out of bin space, they'll offer customers who purchased the bin space a $25 credit good for travel on JetBlue for a year.