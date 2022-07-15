Jayland Walker autopsy results show 46 bullet entrance or graze wounds

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office held a media event Friday morning to release the autopsy results of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man who was fatally shot by Akron, Ohio, police last month. Below are the findings released by Summit County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler:

The autopsy determined that Walker had 46 gunshot entrance or graze wounds

5 wounds entered on the back surface of the 46, the findings cannot indicate if they were sustained while Walker was running or turning. 41 entered on the front and sides.

15 gunshot wounds entered the torso, causing injury to the heart, lungs, liver, spleen and other internal organs

17 gunshot wounds were to the pelvis and upper legs

1 bullet struck Walker’s face, fracturing his jaw

5 gunshot wounds injured his knees and legs

26 bullets were recovered from the body

Walker tested negative for drugs of abuse and alcohol

The cause of death was blood loss from internal injuries.

Walker’s hands were not swabbed for gunshot residue as the FBI stopped testing for gunshot residue in 2006 because of its unreliability

Dr. Lisa Kohler answered questions from the media regarding the autopsy process but did comment on any other part of the ongoing investigation.

Walker's death is being investigated by Ohio BCI and members of the United Nations International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in the context of Law Enforcement.

On Wednesday, Walker's funeral service was held at the Akron Civic Theater.

The NAACP on Thursday made a direct plea to Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into Walker’s death.

His death prompted unrest in northeast Ohio and forced Akron's mayor to implement a nightly curfew last week. The unrest also caused some Fourth of July events to canceld.

This article was written by Drew Scofield for WEWS.