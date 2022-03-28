Watch
Jared Kushner to appear before Jan. 6 committee

Jared Kushner
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 19:58:04-04

Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law and former senior adviser to the then-president is set to appear before a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

As ABC News first reported, a committee spokesperson did not comment on Kushner's scheduled appearance.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is also pushing ahead with contempt charges against two men who served as advisers to former President Donald Trump.

Trade adviser Peter Navarro and communications aide Dan Scavino have refused for months to comply with subpoenas. Navarro and Scavino have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection. The nine-member House panel met on Monday night to discuss whether to hold the two allies of the Republican former president in contempt of Congress.

It's likely to be approved by the Democratic-majority committee. Navarro says the committee should "negotiate this matter" with Trump.

