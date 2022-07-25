Jan. 6 committee may subpoena Ginni Thomas

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"The committee is engaged with her counsel. We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not," said Rep. Liz Cheney, who serves as vice chair on the committee. "I hope it doesn't get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily."

Documents from the committee show Ginni communicated with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorney John Eastman about unfounded claims the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Ginni's attorney has already said the communications provide no basis for his client to testify.

A round of weekly public hearings wrapped up last week.

The committee will interview additional witnesses and reconvene in September to resume laying out the committee's findings to the public.