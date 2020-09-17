IRS to send 9 million Americans a letter concerning stimulus checks

If you get a letter in the mail from the IRS, you might want to open it.

In an attempt to track down some Americans who did not receive an economic impact check earlier this year, the IRS said on Thursday it is sending 9 million letters to Americans who do not file a traditional tax return.

The letter will encourage recipients of the letter to visit the IRS.gov before an Oct. 15 deadline to register for a stimulus check. For most Americans, the checks are worth $1,200.

“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”

But the IRS says just because you receive a letter does not automatically make you eligible. To be eligible, the IRS requires that an individual is a US citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security Number and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return.

Americans who earn less than $12,200 a year, or married couples earning less than $24,400 a year, are not required to submit a federal tax return. These Americans, if they did not apply for a stimulus check, would have been excluded from receiving a check unless they earn another form of government income, such as Social Security.

Those who believe they are eligible for a check don’t have to wait for the letter. A tool is available on the IRS’ webpage by clicking here .

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check: