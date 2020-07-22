Investigation underway after another Fort Hood soldier found dead off base

The death of another Fort Hood soldier is under investigation after he was found unresponsive at a nearby lake.

Officials say 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake — located about 15 miles east of the Army base — on July 17.

Morta's body was found just weeks after officials found the dismembered remains of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen — a soldier stationed on Fort Hood who went missing in April. Officials have not said that the two cases are linked.

Morta was from Pensacola, Florida, and entered the Army in September 2019, as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic. He has been assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, since May 2020.

Friends of Morta say his family is from the Philippines.

"I reached out to his sister today and they are currently in the Philippines," said Hunter Proffitt, a friend of Morta. "He literally came over here, he joined the U.S. Army to help move his family over here. He wanted to move his family. He wanted to make a better life for himself and then we find out that this happens."

Morta's awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

"The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt. "My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation."

Officials say the incident is under investigation by the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Morta is the second soldier from Fort Hood to be found dead in the areas surrounding base in the past month.

In late June, officials found Guillen's remains near the Leon River. A day after her remains were found, Spc. Aaron Robinson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an encounter with police. Officials later arrested Cecily Anne Aguilar, Robinson's girlfriend, and the former wife of another Fort Hood soldier. She's been charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Guillen's family has maintained that fellow soldiers sexually harassed her prior to her disappearance. The Army has said that while an investigation remains open into those allegations, they have not yet been able to confirm them.

