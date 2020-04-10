Menu

Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison

ORLIN WAGNER/AP
Guard tower one overlooks the back side of the Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kan., Feb. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 15:24:44-04

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — Prison officials say inmates at a Kansas prison, where at least 26 people have been sickened by the coronavirus, rampaged through offices.

The prisoners broke windows and set small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, officials say.

The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Two inmates had minor injuries and were treated at the site.

Staff members were able to get out of the building when the disturbance began, and no staff was injured.

The cell house sustained “quite a bit of damage,” including damaged computers, furniture, security cameras and lighting.

The cause of the disturbance unclear at this time.

Rebecca Witte, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Corrections, told The Associated Press she wouldn’t speculate while the investigation is ongoing about whether the COVID-19 outbreak played a role in the incident.

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.