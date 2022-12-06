Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage

INDONESIA (CNN/KGUN) — Indonesia is making changes to its criminal code that would penalize someone for having sex outside of marriage.

According to CNN, the nation's parliament unanimously passed the new changes.

If someone is found guilty of having extramarital sex, they could face one year in prison.

Not only that, this law will apply toward foreigners visiting, leading some officials to worry this might affect tourism.

Additionally, living together before getting married could also lead to jail time.

Authorities say the laws will come into place in about three years' time.