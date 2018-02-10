Indiana mother wants substitute teacher fired after son says teacher hit him with a ruler

FISHERS, Ind. -- A mother wants a substitute teacher fired after her 8-year-old son came home with a red mark on this body that he said was caused by teacher who hit him with a plastic ruler.

Liz Slablinski's son Maddox is in third grade at Hoosier Road Elementary School. His classroom is in a portable unit behind the school.

Maddox told his mother what the substitute teacher did to him.

"She lifted his shirt and struck him twice, swinging very hard in the oblique area right above his hip with a red plastic ruler. Then she used the key to let herself back into the portable and left him outside for five minutes," said Slablinski.

It was cold that day and Slablinski says her son did not have a coat on.

There are 22 surveillance cameras on the school campus but none captured what happened.

The school district responded with this statement:

"The safety of our students is our top priority. When notified of this particular incident, we immediately contacted the Department of Child Services to report it, per our standard policy."

Slablinski wants criminal charges filed against the substitute teacher

"It's a flawed system with how they get substitutes. I don't want this to ever happen to any other child again. I want the teacher to lose her license. I want her to learn her lesson. I want to make sure she is not employed and doing this to anyone else's child," said Slablinski.

She says her son Maddox is now somewhat afraid to attend school.

He is scheduled to be questioned by the Department of Child Services and police on Monday.

The substitute teacher is prohibited from working in Hamilton Southeastern schools pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hoosier Elementary plans to add two more surveillance cameras to monitor high traffic areas in and around the outside of the building.