Indiana Little Caesar's manager accused of using heroin on the job, making food with sores

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- The manager of a Shelbyville, Indiana Little Caesar's Pizza, as well as her boyfriend, were arrested this week after accusations of using heroin at work and preparing food with open sores.

An officer with the Shelbyville Police Department met with an anonymous source Monday, who told him the manager of the Little Caesar's at 809 S. Harrison St. comes to work on heroin, buys heroin at work, and uses heroin in the employee bathroom. The source also told police that she has open sores on her body as she prepares food for customers.

The officer received another call the next day, saying the manager, Sasha Fletcher, 31, was in the store. When he went to the store, he saw Fletcher's boyfriend, Joshua Parson, 34, behind the counter making a pizza barehanded. Parson is not an employee of the Little Caesar's.

The officer brought them outside to talk and observed they both appeared as if on heroin, according to a news release. Police brought a K-9 to sniff around their parked vehicle. The K-9 indicated there was an odor near the passenger door.

Fletcher and Parson then admitted to police that there were syringes in the vehicle, used for meth and heroin, police say.

Both Fletcher and Parson each face charges of possession of a syringe and possession of heroin.