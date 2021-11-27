Watch
In Nantucket, Biden shops, attends Christmas tree lighting

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden walks out of a shop as he visits Nantucket, Mass., with family Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 7:48 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 21:48:54-05

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden is back at his rental home on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket after spending most of Friday downtown with his family.

The president, first lady Jill Biden, their children and grandchildren went out for lunch, a post-Thanksgiving Day tradition.

They browsed a favorite bookstore afterward and then Biden wandered off with some of the grandkids.

He walked along cobblestone streets, popping into shops and appearing to make purchases.

Biden and his family also took part in another tradition, attending Nantucket's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Biden began spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket in the mid-1970s.

