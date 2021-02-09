'I'm not a cat'; Zoom filter mishap caught on virtual court proceeding

Nearly a year into the pandemic and Zoom filter mishaps are still a reason to smile. Especially ones with a kitten filter and someone who needs to clarify they are not a cat.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” a voice can be heard saying, while a kitten’s face is talking, after the filter was addressed by the judge during a court proceeding.



A video clip widely shared on social media Tuesday showed Rod Ponton participating in a court hearing, unfortunately with an animal filter on.

The virtual court proceedings happened in Brewster County, Texas, in the 394th Judicial District Court. The judge, Roy Ferguson, shared the clip on Twitter himself.

"IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off," Ferguson tweeted.