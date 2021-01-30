Menu

Ikea: Shoppers required to acknowledge tip-over danger before purchasing dressers, furniture

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This photo shows an IKEA location in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, IKEA announced its ended the publication of its iconic catalog after 70 years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 29, 2021
In the wake of recalling dressers after furniture tipped over and killed several children, Ikea has implemented new changes at its U.S. stores as part of its commitment to keep homes safe.

Ikea now requires shoppers to acknowledge before they purchase a chest of drawers or other select clothing storage furniture that they could tip over onto children.

According to a press release, customers must acknowledge that they would attach the furniture to the wall and provide their name and email address.

“The safe use of IKEA products is our top priority, and this new sales requirement reinforces the need for wall attachment to help protect our customers and their homes from tip-over incidents,” said Patricia Lobell, Market Area Manager at IKEA Retail U.S., in the press release. “Consistent with guidance from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), IKEA believes that the risk of tip-over incidents is reduced when chests of drawers and other select clothing storage units are properly attached to the wall. The new sales requirement is an important next step in our journey to help our customers enjoy a safer life at home.”

The announcement comes as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released a new report about tip-over injuries and fatalities.

