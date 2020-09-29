IHOP introduces own twist to happy hour: IHOPPY Hour

IHOP is introducing its own twist to Happy Hour by launching IHOPPY Hour.

On Monday, the pancake place launched the new happy hour menu, which occurs between 2-10 p.m. each day.

"We created IHOPPY Hour as a way to provide folks with affordable opportunities to pancake together under our blue roof even more often,” said Jay Johns, President at IHOP in the press release. “We recognize that these are challenging times, and our belief is that, regardless of what’s going on in the world, we all deserve a little happiness, or ‘hoppiness’ as we like call it. By offering these fan-favorite menu items at unbeatable prices seven days a week, we hope to make every day just a little hoppier.”

Customers will be able to choose popular menu items, entrees, snacks, sides, and drinks, and nothing will cost more than $6.