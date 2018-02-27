Ohio ice cream shop owner demands FedEx cut ties with NRA
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The owner of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Jeni Britton Bauer, turned to social media to demand that FedEx cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
Bauer has shops in ten cities across the country - and is based in Central Ohio.
On Monday, Bauer expressed her concern on Instagram, saying she would be willing to stop using the service if they didn't stop supporting the NRA.
The caption stated:
@fedex @fedexhelp #teamjenis loves you! But we’re not playing around. Our customers are demanding action from us. Drop your support of the NRA or we will be looking at other options. That’s almost 100,000 shipments — and more projected this year.
FedEx Corporation’s positions on the issues of gun policy and safety differ from those of the National Rifle Association (NRA). FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians. While we strongly support the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms subject to appropriate background checks, FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused. We therefore support restricting them to the military. Most important, FedEx believes urgent action is required at the local, state, and Federal level to protect schools and students from incidents such as the horrific tragedy in Florida on February 14th.
FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views. The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.