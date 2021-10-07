'I can’t even mourn him properly': After losing husband, Texas woman might lose her home

It may look like an ordinary house, but for 59-year-old Kathy Lozano, it represents so much more.

“I’m still pinching myself. I can’t believe that this is ours,” said Lozano.

After years of fixing credit, paying debts, and bills, Kathy and her husband, retired Army Veteran Joe Lozano, built their home in 2018.

“Single mother for my whole life. It was pretty much apartment to apartment, wherever the rent was cheap. Whatever town the rent was cheap in,” said Lozano’s daughter April Overland.

“It took me 17 years to get here, and this is ours forever home. This is where we’re going to spend the rest of our lives,” said Lozano.

Joe and Kathy lived here for three years, but their dream suddenly ended last month when the couple was hospitalized with COVID-19, days before they were scheduled to get vaccinated.

42-year-old Joe then suddenly passed away.

“It was a phenomenal marriage. We were together for 20 years. It’s hard not having him here,” said Lozano.

While she deals with losing the love of her life, Kathy is also having a hard time recovering, even breathing.

“Crying takes my oxygen away, so it’s hard to breathe. I can’t even mourn him properly because I can't cry,” said Lozano.

Kathy said it could take months to get her lungs back to full strength. Until then she’s can’t work.

Joe didn’t have life insurance, so she’ll still have to pay the mortgage, medical bills and more, by herself.

Now, her daughter April Overland is calling on the community to help out.

“We’re still unsure what retirement benefits and social security benefits she’s entitled to. We don’t know what her income is going to be. So paying off the house would be ideal,” said Overland.

Overland said paying off the house will cost around $160,000. While that’s steep, they’re hoping to get support to keep Kathy and Joe’s dream home in the family.

The family says they've raised over $1,000. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Jarell Baker at KXXV initially reported this story.