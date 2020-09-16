Menu

Hurricane Sally leaves section of Three Mile Bridge missing in Pensacola

Santa Rosa County Emergency Management
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 16, 2020
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – A section of the Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is missing after Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

The structure, also known as the Pensacola Bay Bridge, runs between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, Florida.

WEAR reports that state Sen. Doug Broxson will hold a call Wednesday night with Santa Rosa County Emergency Management about the damage.

A request will be made for the Florida Department of Transportation to be included in the call, Broxson says.

Broxson also stated they are also looking to request from FEMA to reimburse the cost of the damage, according to WEAR.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.

