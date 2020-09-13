Menu

Hurricane Paulette threatens Bermuda, Tropical Storm Sally eyes Gulf Coast

A snapshot of Atlantic storms that the National Hurricane Center is tracking on the morning of Sept. 13, 2020 (National Hurricane Center).
Posted at 6:16 AM, Sep 13, 2020
MIAMI — Residents of Bermuda are urged by forecasters to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Paulette is expected to grow into a dangerous storm as it approaches the territory Sunday. It has maximum sustained winds at 75 mph that are expected to intensify.

It's the strongest in terms of winds of six disturbances the center is tracking in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Sally is threatening the Gulf Coast with dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Two tropical depressions and two other disturbances were also at sea or in the Gulf.

