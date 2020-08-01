Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Bahamas with Florida in its sights next

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Isaias has snapped trees and knocked out power while blowing through the Bahamas on Saturday.

The storm is expected to make landfall over Grand Bahama Island on Saturday.

The Bahamas are still attempting to rebuild from Hurricane Dorian in 2019, a storm that killed dozens and caused heavy damage to the island chain.

The storm will then head toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites.

Florida authorities say they've prepared shelters, but so far don't expect to have to evacuate people.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the most important thing now is to "remain vigilant.”

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the maximum sustained winds weakened slightly to 80 miles per hour Saturday morning as it moved toward the Florida coast.

Current NOAA forecasts show that Isaias could make landfall near Florida's east coast on Sunday. Current models show the storm traveling up the Eastern Seaboard, brining heavy rains and winds to coastal areas of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by early next week.