How to watch our coverage of Trump’s impeachment trial

Tuesday, the Senate will begin proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

When does it start:

The second impeachment trial of Trump will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Our coverage will begin at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch:

Download our app on your streaming devices, including ROKU, Fire TV, Apple and Android TV. Find your app HERE; https://www.kgun9.com/apps

We will also live stream the trial on our Facebook page and at kgun9.com/live.

What is Trump being charged with?

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 on one article of impeachment, “incitement of insurrection,” in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building by pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

Trump, who left office on January 20, will be represented in the Senate trial by lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen. Arguing the case against Trump will be several impeachment managers from the House. Both sides filed pre-trial briefs previewing their main arguments.

How long will this trial last?

It is unknown at this time. Trump’s first impeachment trial in early 2020 over his dealings with Ukraine lasted about three weeks. The only other presidential impeachment trials in our country’s history have lasted 83 days and 37 days.

How many Senators have to vote to convict?

Two-thirds, meaning 17 Republicans and all Democrats in the Senate would have to vote to convict.

Who is presiding over the trial?

Senator Patrick Leahy from Vermont. He is the senior member of the majority party and is the Senate’s president pro tempore, which means he’s the presiding officer unless Vice President Kamala Harris is in the chair. Although the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court typically presides over impeachments, the Senate is using some constitutional wiggle room on the unique circumstance of an impeachment trial of a former president.

