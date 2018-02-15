How to help victims of the Florida school shooting

As the nation grapples with the horrifying school shooting in South Florida, there are ways to help.

OneBlood has sent additional units of blood to the Broward County hospitals treating the injured, and are asking for help to replenish the supply.

They are now appealing for donations of the universal blood type O-negative at donation centers over the next few days. Appointments are recommended and can be made here.

The National Compassion Fund has launched an appeal to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the victims and their families. This program of the National Center for Victims of Crime insures that 100% of donations will be distributed directly to the victims. You can help by clicking here.

Please contact CNN's Impact Your World on Twitter @CNNImpact if you know of any other ways to help.