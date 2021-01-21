Houston hospital staff locked out of clinic, treats patients in parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas — Doctors and staff at a Houston area hospital reported to work on January 19, and found the locks on their clinic had been changed and they had no way to enter. Some physicians were forced to see and treat patients in the parking lot because they couldn’t get in, according to local media.

According to a notice on the door, The Heights Hospital, largely an outpatient clinic, was closed after its management failed to pay rent.

"Please be advised that the door locks to the leased premises have been changed and tenant shall be excluded therefrom due to non-payment of rent," the note read, according to KHOU . The note says the new keys will be given when $461,302.24 in rent and fees are paid, according to KTRK .

"I’m treating patients out in the parking lot so that at least we can get them some sort of care," Dr. Mack from The Heights Hospital told KHOU . "But we really just want to be able to care for our patients."

Mack said she’s been giving about 100 COVID-19 tests a day, in addition to treating patients with lingering COVID-19 symptoms.

The second day of being locked out, a few employees were allowed to go inside and grab some items out of the building.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, Arbita Capital Partners LLC, based in Nevada, is seeking more than $2 million from The Heights Hospital, says local media .

Arbita allegedly accuses The Heights Hospital of not paying management and maintenance expenses on the property.

Doctors say they had no idea the building’s management company wasn’t handling the bills.