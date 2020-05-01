Menu

House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust probe

Charles Krupa/AP
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 01, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers investigating the market dominance of Big Tech are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices.

In a letter to Bezos, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee are holding out the threat of a subpoena if he doesn't agree voluntarily to appear.

Amazon used sensitive information about sellers on its marketplace, their products and transactions to develop its own competing products, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

An Amazon executive denied such a practice in statements at a committee hearing last July, saying the company has a formal policy against it.

