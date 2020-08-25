Menu

Hostess expands recall of moldy Zingers

Hostess
Hostess expands recall of moldy Zingers
Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 25, 2020
Hostess announced Tuesday that it has expanded a recall of raspberry Zingers due to the potential of mold.

Previously, Hostess announced a recall in June of raspberry Zingers with best by dates in August. The latest recall now includes best by dates in September and October.

No other Hostess products are included in the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund, the company said.

Here is an updated list of recalled products:

Here is a list of previously recalled products:

