Hormel unveils Ghost Reaper Chili, deemed it 'world's hottest chili'

If you like lighting your tongue on fire with spicy foods, then here's some good news for you.

On Tuesday, Hormel's revealed its Ghost Reaper Chili, which they've deemed as the "world's hottest chili."

“Chili is a dish that can be enjoyed so many different ways, whether it’s straight out of the bowl, on a hot dog, incorporated into dips and other recipes, or as a pour-on for a quick and delicious dinner upgrade,” said Sarah Johnson, Hormel® chili brand manager in a press release. “However fans want to enjoy their chili, for a short time they can lay stake to a pretty bold claim: that they’ve tasted the hottest canned chili in the world.”

The Minnesota-based company says its eye-watering concoction contains beef, beans, as well as a combination of ghost peppers and Carolina reapers, which are some of the hottest peppers on the planet.

Beginning on Sunday at 7 a.m. CT, Hormel's is offering a limited-time two-pack that'll also include Hormel Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Chili with Beans.

According to People Magazine, the limited-edition item is only available on Target's website.