Homeless man in Atlanta rescues animals from shelter after it caught on fire

ATLANTA, Ga. — A homeless man is being hailed a hero after he ran into a burning building to save the lives of several cats and dogs at an animal shelter.

According to a Facebook post by animal rescue group W-Underdogs, on Dec. 18, a fire ripped through its headquarters while rescue workers were out picking up supply donations.

According to the Facebook post, Atlanta firefighters said a homeless man, later identified as Keith Walker, who was down the street, rushed to the fire scene and helped bring the animals to safety.

“Tonight, we thank our guardian angels,” W-Underdogs wrote on Facebook. “The homeless man that ran into our burning house and rescued our animals. The fire department and @fultonanimalservices officers MJ and Joan for quick action. Our animals are safe, and thanks to the incredible response from the community, everyone is settled and safe, warm, and secure.”

The rescue group said the fire department determined that the cause of the fire was electrical.

According to the Facebook post, W-Underdogs’ lease on its new facility began Dec. 19, so volunteers could move the animals safely to the new facility.

“While the new facility is not exactly” move-in ready,” we were able to move the animals safely into the new facility for the night, W-Underdogs wrote on Facebook. “They are all happy, warm, safe, and comfortable in their new temporary home.”

According to W-Underdogs, they are seeking an organization that works with homeless and vulnerable populations to be Walker's advocate to ensure that his needs, wishes, safety, and well-being are taken into account.

A GoFundMe page has been created for donations for Walker, and a GoFundMe page has also been set up for the animal rescue group.