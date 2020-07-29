Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Holocaust survivors urge Facebook to remove denial posts

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, March 7, 2019 file photo, Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank and a Holocaust survivor, attends a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif. Holocaust survivors around the world are lending their voices to a campaign launched Wednesday July 29, 2020, targeting Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove denial of the Nazi genocide from the social media site. Eva Schloss is an Auschwitz survivor who today lives in London and has recorded a message for Zuckerberg. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
Holocaust survivors urge Facebook to remove denial posts
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-29 11:53:19-04

BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivors are lending their voices to a campaign targeting Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove denial of the Nazi genocide from the social media site. Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign launched Wednesday uses Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard with one video per day being posted urging him to remove Holocaust denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech. Facebook says it already takes down Holocaust denial posts in countries where it is illegal and elsewhere removes “any post that celebrates, defends, or attempts to justify the Holocaust.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!