Hollywood ‘gutted’ by Chadwick Boseman’s death

Chadwick Boseman’s battle with colon cancer ended on Friday as the 43-year-old star of “Black Panther” died at his home in Los Angeles.

The stunning news drew an immediate reaction from Hollywood.

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Jesus. 🙏🏾 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

2020 has been wild 🤯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mjj7yvHNOG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

His death also drew a reaction from the political world, including the Senate minority leader and Democratic nominee for president.