Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes' stories

AP
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York o March 4, 2020, left, and Chelsea Clinton attends a screening of "Colette" in New York on Sept. 13, 2018. The Clintons are forming HiddenLight Productions, a company they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked. Apple TV announced Thursday that it plans to air HiddenLight's first project, a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” to be narrated by the Clintons. (Photos by Evan Agostini, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-03 18:57:29-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are forming HiddenLight Productions, a company they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked.

Apple TV announced Thursday that it plans to air HiddenLight's first project, a documentary series called "Gutsy Women," to be narrated by the Clintons.

It was inspired by 2019's The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience," which the pair co-authored.

The Clintons have partnered with Sam Branson, son of tycoon Sir Richard Branson, in forming HiddenLight.

They say they plan more documentaries and other film projects as well.

