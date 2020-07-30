Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Herman Cain, 74, dies after battle with coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
Molly Riley/AP
FILE - In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. Trump says Herman Cain withdraws from consideration for Fed seat amid focus on past allegations. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
Herman Cain passes away from coronavirus at the age of 74
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jul 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-30 11:08:54-04

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. He was 74.

The news of his passing was posted on his website by Dan Calabrese, as well as his verified Twitter account.

"Let me deal with some of the particulars of the last few weeks," Calabrese said in the post. "We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle."

On July 2, he was hospitalized in an Atlanta-area hospital, two weeks after attending President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.

NBC News reports that Cain tested positive for the virus back on June 29.

Cain ran for president in 2011 before dropping out of the race, The New York Times reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!