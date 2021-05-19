HBO Max to launch ad version for $9.99/month first week of June

HBO Max is introducing a new and less expensive version of its streaming service to subscribers.

On Wednesday, the company announced that the new version would cost $9.99 a month - the only catch is that you have to watch commercials.

The company already has an ad-free version, which costs $14.99 a month.

The new version with ads will launch the first week of June.

“HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point-while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service,” said Tony Goncalves, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for WarnerMedia, in a news release.

The company added that the ad version would not give subscribers access to Warner Brothers' motion pictures which premiere on HBO Max and theaters on the same day.