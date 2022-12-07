Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Hawaii road in limbo as Mauna Loa lava continues to crawl

Hawaii Volcano
Marco Garcia/AP
FILE - Spectators watch the lava flow down the mountain from the Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava from Mauna Loa, was 1.8 miles from Saddle Road, also known as Route 200 or Daniel K. Inouye Highway, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)
Hawaii Volcano
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 17:59:03-05

HONOLULU (AP) — It has been about a week-and-a-half since the world's largest volcano began erupting.

Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road, even though scientists are not sure when or even if that will happen.

Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week. But as expected, the lava slowed considerably in recent days as it moved across flatter ground, leaving scientists unable to estimate a clearer timeline.

Scientists say the flow front seemed even less active Wednesday than the previous day, possibly because of a breakout of lava moving upslope that could be diverting lava from what is headed to the highway.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!