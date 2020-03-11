Menu

Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced today, faces between 5 and 29 years in prison

Posted: 4:02 AM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 07:02:39-04
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Harvey Weinstein arrives to court for arraignment over a new indictment for sexual assault on August 26, 2019 in New York City. The new charges against the movie mogul are from an indictment involving the actor Annabella Sciorra. Weinstein has already been charged with a host of other sexual assault charges and with the trial due to start in three weeks prosecutors are likely to request to add Sciorra’s testimony to be included rather than add an additional charge. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday following his landmark #MeToo conviction for rape and sexual assault.

He faces up to 29 years behind bars for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. A second criminal case is pending in California.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting are expected to be in court to give victim impact statements before he is sentenced.

Weinstein will also have a chance to speak after he chose not to testify during the trial.

The New York case was the first criminal matter to arise from accusations of more than 90 women.

