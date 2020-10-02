Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Harvey Weinstein faces six new sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Richard Drew/AP
Harvey Weinstein leaves court in his rape trial, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Harvey Weinstein faces six new sexual assault charges in Los Angeles
Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 14:40:59-04

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles County.

The district attorney's office said Friday that Weinstein faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women.

The incidents span from 2004 to 2010 and all allegedly took place at a hotel in Beverly Hills. The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in California, involving five women.

The 68-year-old ex-movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

A Weinstein spokesman declined comment on the new charges.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.