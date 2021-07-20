Watch
Harvey Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California

John Minchillo/AP
HOLD FOR STORY FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Harvey Weinstein
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 13:05:01-04

ALDEN, N.Y. (AP) — New York prison officials have handed over convicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein for transport to California to face sexual assault charges.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the transfer happened about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Details of Weinstein’s travels aren't immediately known.

A New York judge denied a request in June by Weinstein's lawyers to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo for medical reasons until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.

Weinstein was convicted in New York City last year of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He faces 11 similar counts in California.

This story is developing and will be updated.

